Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.850-$2.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.720-$0.760 EPS.

NYSE:EQR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,510. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $85.47.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho cut shares of Equity Residential from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.93.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Linda Bynoe sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $532,933.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,435 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

