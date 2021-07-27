Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.71 to $0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.70. Equity Residential also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.850-$2.950 EPS.

EQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.93.

Equity Residential stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.84. 1,424,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,510. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $85.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.63.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $254,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,435 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

