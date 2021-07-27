Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 11.46%.

Shares of Esquire Financial stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $186.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.08. Esquire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

