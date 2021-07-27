Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WTRG opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.54. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $49.36.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

