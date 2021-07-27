Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) Trading Up 0.7%

Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.25 and last traded at $27.25. Approximately 1,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euclid Capital Growth ETF stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

