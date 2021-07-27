Evan Spiegel Sells 327,915 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 327,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $25,000,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 332,087 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $24,999,509.36.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $14,937,016.50.

On Friday, June 25th, Evan Spiegel sold 369,960 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $25,001,896.80.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 384,660 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $25,022,133.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Evan Spiegel sold 383,602 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $24,999,342.34.

On Friday, June 11th, Evan Spiegel sold 88,015 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $5,721,855.15.

On Monday, June 7th, Evan Spiegel sold 414,781 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $24,998,850.87.

On Friday, June 4th, Evan Spiegel sold 411,250 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,004,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Evan Spiegel sold 403,784 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $24,998,267.44.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.97. The stock had a trading volume of 32,904,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,939,916. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $116.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.73. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $79.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SNAP. UBS Group raised their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $76.32 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Snap by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Snap by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 39,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

