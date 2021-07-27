Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.89 Million

Equities analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will post $83.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.10 million. Everbridge posted sales of $65.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year sales of $356.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $343.09 million to $359.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $443.99 million, with estimates ranging from $416.11 million to $456.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Everbridge.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

EVBG opened at $140.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -54.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $130,920.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,613.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock worth $2,012,351. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Everbridge by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,890,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,138,000 after purchasing an additional 124,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Everbridge by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,254,000 after purchasing an additional 70,223 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Everbridge by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,665,000 after purchasing an additional 20,783 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Everbridge by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,251,000 after purchasing an additional 252,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Everbridge by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 785,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,184,000 after purchasing an additional 128,914 shares in the last quarter.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.