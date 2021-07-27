EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Trading 3.3% Higher

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) shares traded up 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 18.09 and last traded at 18.08. 8,805 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 609,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at 17.51.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.15.

In other EverCommerce news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey bought 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 49,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at 299,999. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa M. Sterling bought 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 349,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

