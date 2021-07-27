EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Vertical Research began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

EVgo stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. EVgo has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

