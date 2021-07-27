Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Evoqua Water Technologies to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies has set its Q3 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Evoqua Water Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AQUA stock opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 1.89. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $34.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.05.

In other news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $602,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,800 shares of company stock worth $4,489,219 in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

