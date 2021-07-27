Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.38.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,987 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $436,103.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,219 over the last three months. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 347,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 292.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 492,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 366,915 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.