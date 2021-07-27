Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$41.19. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$41.00, with a volume of 44,998 shares traded.

EIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.65.

The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.80.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$300.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$288.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.8799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.67%.

About Exchange Income (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

