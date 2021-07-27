ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading Up 32.8% Over Last 7 Days

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $674,157.29 and $256.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000189 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008065 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001328 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.