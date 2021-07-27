Exeedme (XED) Price Reaches $0.25

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Exeedme has a total market cap of $15.10 million and $338,371.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 42.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00037246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00104831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00128497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,533.76 or 1.01514259 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002606 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.89 or 0.00832179 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,767,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

