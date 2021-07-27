Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.36

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.36 and last traded at $47.24, with a volume of 3607380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.41.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Get Exelon alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.