Exosis (EXO) Trading Up 26.1% This Week

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 27th. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $18,326.68 and $18.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

About Exosis

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

