Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,535 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Express worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Express by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 18,105 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Express by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 17,983 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Express by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 1,060,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Express alerts:

In other news, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $255,519.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $249,165.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 651,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,627. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.83. Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.51 million. Express had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 545.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Express

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.