Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.450-$6.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.57.

NYSE:EXR traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.80. 861,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,886. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $174.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $125,663.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,600.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

