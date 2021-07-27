extraDNA Reaches 1-Day Volume of $163,047.00 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $646,789.54 and $163,047.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,768.89 or 0.99842875 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00029308 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.69 or 0.00985868 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.00341971 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.90 or 0.00366290 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005958 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00068064 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004273 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

