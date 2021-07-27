Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 7.2% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $57.36. 272,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,728,724. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $242.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

