F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Colliers Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $245.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FFIV. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 price target (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.84.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded up $11.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.82. 73,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,426. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.09. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 921 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $169,721.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,543 shares in the company, valued at $468,624.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $233,714.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,521 shares in the company, valued at $13,756,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,215 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

