F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.21.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $192.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.09. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,535.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.93, for a total transaction of $348,492.21. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,743 shares of company stock worth $3,095,215 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 51.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after buying an additional 24,534 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 141.5% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 87.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,671 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.