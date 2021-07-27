F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.21.
NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $192.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.09. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,535.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.93, for a total transaction of $348,492.21. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,743 shares of company stock worth $3,095,215 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 51.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after buying an additional 24,534 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 141.5% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 87.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,671 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
