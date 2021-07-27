F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given Outperform Rating at Cowen

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cowen in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $206.39 price target on the network technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $252.00. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 price objective (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.96.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $11.20 on Tuesday, reaching $203.82. 73,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.09.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $243,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $169,721.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,624.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,215. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,062,091,000 after purchasing an additional 357,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,777 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $240,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $145,254,000 after purchasing an additional 185,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in F5 Networks by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $143,717,000 after purchasing an additional 151,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,879,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.