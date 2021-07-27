F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.71.
FFIV traded up $9.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.39. 56,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15.
In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,535.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $89,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,996.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,743 shares of company stock worth $3,095,215 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $120,879,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after buying an additional 357,791 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $67,008,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 36.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,254,000 after buying an additional 185,964 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in F5 Networks by 35.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 678,744 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $141,599,000 after buying an additional 176,271 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
