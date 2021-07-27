F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.71.

FFIV traded up $9.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.39. 56,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,535.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $89,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,996.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,743 shares of company stock worth $3,095,215 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $120,879,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after buying an additional 357,791 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $67,008,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 36.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,254,000 after buying an additional 185,964 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in F5 Networks by 35.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 678,744 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $141,599,000 after buying an additional 176,271 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

