Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,033 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.6% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Facebook by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Facebook by 58.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after buying an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FB stock traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $367.85. 498,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,570,280. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.00. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $375.33.
FB has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upped their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.83.
In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,331,470 shares of company stock worth $775,917,363 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.
Facebook Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
