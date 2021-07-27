Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,033 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.6% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Facebook by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Facebook by 58.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after buying an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB stock traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $367.85. 498,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,570,280. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.00. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $375.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upped their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.83.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,331,470 shares of company stock worth $775,917,363 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

