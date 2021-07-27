Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Rollins Financial’s 6th Largest Position

Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,481 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 3.3% of Rollins Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,331,470 shares of company stock valued at $775,917,363 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $370.48. 131,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,570,280. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $375.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.