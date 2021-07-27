Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Lowered by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $6.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $366.41. 271,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,570,280. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $339.00. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $375.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.05, for a total value of $2,318,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,331,470 shares of company stock worth $775,917,363. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.83.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

