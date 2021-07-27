Fair Isaac (FICO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fair Isaac to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FICO opened at $539.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $507.86.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total transaction of $8,634,154.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,669,429.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $27,929,875. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.44.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

