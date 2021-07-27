Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.24.

FATE has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

FATE opened at $83.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.67. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. On average, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,554,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,253,000 after buying an additional 1,173,625 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,749,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,228,000 after buying an additional 865,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $76,446,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,438,000 after acquiring an additional 690,286 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.