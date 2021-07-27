Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,281 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $83.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.07. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

