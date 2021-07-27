FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Price Hits $21.64

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market cap of $63.84 million and approximately $23.79 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $21.64 or 0.00056783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded up 36.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00050042 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00014803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.92 or 0.00781921 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006148 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00130239 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,950,977 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona

