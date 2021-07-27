Feathercoin (FTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.45 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 27th. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $5.45 million and approximately $3,964.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001878 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

