FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Increased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,814 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 0.8% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $523,326,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 980.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 10,682.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,026,000 after purchasing an additional 398,131 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,821,000 after purchasing an additional 334,501 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $3,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,013 shares of company stock valued at $30,668,425 in the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX traded down $14.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $283.46. 86,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,612. The company has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.04. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $163.86 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

