Feellike Price Hits $0.0097 on Top Exchanges (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,304.92 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00036600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00103627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00126608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,986.41 or 0.99707885 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002572 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.87 or 0.00792487 BTC.

Feellike Coin Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

