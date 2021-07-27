Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Position Trimmed by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,663 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.18% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 55,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 157,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period.

FDVV stock opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $26.62 and a 12-month high of $38.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.87.

