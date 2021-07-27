Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Shares Down 0.2%

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 2,191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 45,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile (NYSE:FACA)

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the financial technology and financial services sector.

