Financial Comparison: Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) versus Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.
Volatility & Risk
Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Franco-Nevada and Wheaton Precious Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Franco-Nevada
|2
|5
|5
|0
|2.25
|Wheaton Precious Metals
|0
|2
|11
|0
|2.85
Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus target price of $178.42, indicating a potential upside of 18.34%. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus target price of $59.40, indicating a potential upside of 34.69%. Given Wheaton Precious Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wheaton Precious Metals is more favorable than Franco-Nevada.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Franco-Nevada and Wheaton Precious Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Franco-Nevada
|$1.02 billion
|28.23
|$326.20 million
|$2.71
|55.63
|Wheaton Precious Metals
|$1.10 billion
|18.11
|$507.80 million
|$1.12
|39.38
Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Franco-Nevada. Wheaton Precious Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franco-Nevada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Dividends
Franco-Nevada pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Wheaton Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Franco-Nevada pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wheaton Precious Metals pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Franco-Nevada has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Wheaton Precious Metals has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.
Profitability
This table compares Franco-Nevada and Wheaton Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Franco-Nevada
|54.79%
|10.64%
|10.38%
|Wheaton Precious Metals
|49.33%
|9.95%
|9.29%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
66.4% of Franco-Nevada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Franco-Nevada beats Wheaton Precious Metals on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
