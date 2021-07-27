Financial Review: Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) and The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) and The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of Cincinnati Bell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of The Liberty Braves Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cincinnati Bell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cincinnati Bell and The Liberty Braves Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bell -1.55% N/A -0.91% The Liberty Braves Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Cincinnati Bell has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cincinnati Bell and The Liberty Braves Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bell 0 0 0 0 N/A The Liberty Braves Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

The Liberty Braves Group has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.67%. Given The Liberty Braves Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Liberty Braves Group is more favorable than Cincinnati Bell.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cincinnati Bell and The Liberty Braves Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bell $1.56 billion 0.50 -$55.60 million ($0.36) -42.69 The Liberty Braves Group $178.00 million 6.16 -$81.94 million ($2.00) -13.39

Cincinnati Bell has higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty Braves Group. Cincinnati Bell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Liberty Braves Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Liberty Braves Group beats Cincinnati Bell on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services. This segment also provides video services comprising entertainment channels, including digital music, local, movie, and sports programming with high-definition channels, parental controls, HD DVR, and video on-demand. In addition, this segment undertakes wiring projects for business customers; and offers advertising, directory assistance, maintenance, and information services. The IT Services and Hardware segment provides consulting services consisting of IT staffing and project-based engagements, including engineering and installation of voice, connectivity and IT technologies, development of digital application solutions, and staff augmentation; and hosted solutions comprising converged IP communications platforms of data, voice, video, and mobility applications. This segment also offers cloud services, such as virtual data center, storage, backup, disaster recovery, SLA-based monitoring and management, cloud computing, and cloud consulting services; and consulting services, including IT staffing, consulting, and emerging technology solutions. In addition, it sells infrastructure hardware and maintenance contracts as well as installation projects. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

