FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units’ Quiet Period Will End on August 3rd (OTCMKTS:FTVIU)

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units’ (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, August 3rd. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.