FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Up 26.4% Over Last Week

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $58.17 million and approximately $8.01 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000113 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 118.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000071 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 771,188,647 coins and its circulating supply is 339,978,103 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

