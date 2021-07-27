First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,073 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 114.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 45.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCNCA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $781.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $830.80. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $310.27 and a 12-month high of $901.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $476.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.96%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

