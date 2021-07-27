First Dallas Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 26,511 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 60,268 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TMHC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. 16,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,389. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 5.70. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

