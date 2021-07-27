First Dallas Securities Inc. Buys 12,189 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 217.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,804 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 2.0% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.90. 375,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,326,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $89.26 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.