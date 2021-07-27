First Dallas Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,510 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of The GEO Group worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,940,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,220,000 after buying an additional 93,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after buying an additional 284,673 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after buying an additional 96,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after buying an additional 1,049,242 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,489,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after buying an additional 73,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush began coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

GEO remained flat at $$6.74 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 14,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,721. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.91 million, a PE ratio of 2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.75. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

