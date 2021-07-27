First Dallas Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the period. Norwegian Cruise Line accounts for about 1.6% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCLH has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of NCLH traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 419,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,496,194. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.36. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The company’s revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

