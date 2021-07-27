First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 148.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,150 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,704,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,662 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 692,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,011,000 after acquiring an additional 492,862 shares in the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 944,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,858,000 after acquiring an additional 444,585 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth $12,283,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 700.1% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,322,000 after acquiring an additional 298,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 198,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $5,935,258.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $108,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,138,223 shares in the company, valued at $103,592,741.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 451,774 shares of company stock worth $14,004,559 and sold 1,510,738 shares worth $53,664,285. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoodRx stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $31.38. The stock had a trading volume of 23,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,750. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $64.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.44. The company has a current ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.