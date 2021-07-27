First Dallas Securities Inc. Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LAZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $58,552,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lazard by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,081 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 368.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 823,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,836,000 after purchasing an additional 647,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 18.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,661,000 after buying an additional 602,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter worth about $22,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAZ. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

LAZ traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $43.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,772. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $48.61.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.24 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.