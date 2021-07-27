First Dallas Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)

First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 102,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000. Intrusion accounts for approximately 2.0% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Intrusion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 875.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 134,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intrusion by 1,010.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth $609,000. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTZ. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright lowered Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ INTZ traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 269,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,666. Intrusion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $98.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.05.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 149.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.13%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

