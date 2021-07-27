First Dallas Securities Inc. Purchases 43,487 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 749.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 43,487 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up about 2.4% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in General Motors by 297.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after buying an additional 1,043,880 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $2,018,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 58,675 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.60. 570,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,497,869. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.