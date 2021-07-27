First Dallas Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

First Dallas Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the quarter. International Paper accounts for about 2.8% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,584,000 after purchasing an additional 38,083 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 164,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 21,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $58.43. 99,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.67. International Paper has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.